July 6, 1997: Following a massive quarterly loss for Apple, board member Edgar S. Woolard Jr. calls CEO Gil Amelio and informs him that he needs to step down. You've done a lot to help the company, but the sales haven't rebounded, Woolard says. Steve Jobs denies being responsible for Amelio's ouster. However, the move []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)