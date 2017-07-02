Through a court administrative order, which became effective Saturday, Marion County seeks to expedite and refine the process of granting restraining orders for victims of violence.The order, signed by 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge S. Sue Robbins, brings about new procedures for filing petitions for restraining orders- injunctions, in legal speak- outside normal business hours in domestic violence cases. It mandates that all issues involving one family [...]
County introduces new procedures for restraining orders
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 12:06 AM
