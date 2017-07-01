Newsvine

Police sergeants receive Valor awards

    Two Ocala Police Department sergeants received Valor awards from 97.3 The Sky radio station for rescuing a man from a bridge late last year.In September 2016, a man threatened suicide on an overpass along State Road 200 and attempts to talk him out of it were unsuccessful.Sgts. Casey Eades and Eric Hooper grabbed the man by the arms and managed to pull him to safety.The man, who's bipolar, was Baker acted.The officers were given the award, whichhonors [...]

