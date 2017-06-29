The State Attorney's Office announced it would not file charges in five cases involving male defendants charged with either child abuse or sex crimes.Although the defendants were originally charged with the crimes when arrested, the State Attorney's Office has since determined it does not have sufficient information to file charges or that the likelihood of conviction on the charges is slight, ending the cases' run in the court system. Below is a wrap up of the cases. [...]
Court notes: State will not file charges against five men
