Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3728 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

RISE: Travel ban criteria set; deploying Trump; ump saves a life

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:08 AM
    Discuss:

    The Trump administration on Wednesday set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States. The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor