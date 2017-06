Apple has revealed that its debut Apple store in Taiwan will officially open on Saturday, July 1. The store's regular opening hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 9.30pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm. It is located in Taiwan's Taipei 101 skyscraper, the iconic supertall skyscraper in Xinyi District, Taipei, []

