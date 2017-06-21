Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3576 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Ocala police seek information on gas station robbery

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:11 AM
    Discuss:

    OCALA - Ocala police are seeking the community's help in identifying the person who robbed a gas station over the weekend.The BP station at 3820 NW Blitchton Road was robbed by a lone gunman around 10 p.m. Saturday.A store employee told an officer that a robber with a handgun and a bag entered the store and leaned over the front counter. The gunman pointed the firearm at him and ordered him to put cash in the bag. The worker said he opened the cash register and placed [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor