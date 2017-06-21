Ocala police seek information on gas station robbery

OCALA - Ocala police are seeking the community's help in identifying the person who robbed a gas station over the weekend.The BP station at 3820 NW Blitchton Road was robbed by a lone gunman around 10 p.m. Saturday.A store employee told an officer that a robber with a handgun and a bag entered the store and leaned over the front counter. The gunman pointed the firearm at him and ordered him to put cash in the bag. The worker said he opened the cash register and placed [...]