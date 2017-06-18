TODAYLifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.*Sam's Club, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 3921 SW College Road, OcalaFarmstead Weekend: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra. Call 595-3377 or visit cronescradleconserve.org. Tour a working vegetable and herb farm. American Sewing Guild: 9:30 a.m.-noon, Sheriff's Station, 9048 State Road 200, Ocala. Free. Call 347- [...]
Calendar of events for June 18 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:30 PM
