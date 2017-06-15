Stowaway in woman's truck threatened her, begged for money

A man who stowed away inside a woman's truck on Wednesday and then tried to rob her escaped empty-handed and is being sought by police.The woman told Ocala Police officers that she went to Subway at 1051 S. Pine Ave., in Ocala to purchase sandwiches and left her pickup truck unlocked. She got the food and got in the truck and began to drive away. She saidshe heard a male voice come from the back seat, telling her to keep driving and that he wanted money.The woman said the [...]