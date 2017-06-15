OPD: Injured man reports being attacked by man wielding ax

A man who told police he was beaten with an ax on Tuesday night remained hospitalized Thursday.The Ocala Police Department was notified about the man's injuries by hospital officials on Wednesday. OPD officials said there were large cuts on the man'sface, forehead, left arm and chest. There was a big knot on the left side of his head behind his ear and his right arm was bruised.The man told an officer that he was at a residence off of West State Road 40 and [...]