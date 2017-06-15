South Florida corrections officer placed on leave following incident in Ocala

An corrections officer from south Florida who was arrested last weekend n Ocala for pointing a gun at two women is off the job for now and is being investigated by her department.In a statement sent to the Star-Banner, Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation, said officer Monique Rachel Edwards was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation into the allegations.Diasgranados declined to comment further about the [...]