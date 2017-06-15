An corrections officer from south Florida who was arrested last weekend n Ocala for pointing a gun at two women is off the job for now and is being investigated by her department.In a statement sent to the Star-Banner, Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation, said officer Monique Rachel Edwards was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation into the allegations.Diasgranados declined to comment further about the [...]
South Florida corrections officer placed on leave following incident in Ocala
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment