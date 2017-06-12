Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3383 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Mobile home renter displaced by fallen tree

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Gloria Mathers, a resident of the Westwood Mobile Home Park just southwest of the city limits of Ocala, was injured Sunday when she jumped from her chair and twisted around as a large oak tree smashed into the roof of her rented mobile home."I pulled a muscle in my neck and had spasms in my back," said Mathers, a resident of the park for about two years, as she looked at the damage on Monday. "I was more concerned about my grandson, 7, who was playing outside."Mathers said she [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor