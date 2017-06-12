Mobile home renter displaced by fallen tree

Gloria Mathers, a resident of the Westwood Mobile Home Park just southwest of the city limits of Ocala, was injured Sunday when she jumped from her chair and twisted around as a large oak tree smashed into the roof of her rented mobile home."I pulled a muscle in my neck and had spasms in my back," said Mathers, a resident of the park for about two years, as she looked at the damage on Monday. "I was more concerned about my grandson, 7, who was playing outside."Mathers said she [...]