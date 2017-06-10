TODAYMarion County Gourd Artists: 9:30 a.m., All About Art, 5162 SE Abshier, Belleview. Visit marioncountygourdartists.com. Registration required.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544. Wal-Mart, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 17861 S. U.S. 441, Summerfield Gander, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 3979 SW Third St., Ocala Regal Cinemas, 6-11 p.m., 2801 SW 27th Ave., [...]
Calendar of events for June 10 and beyond
