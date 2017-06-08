Community news and events for June 8 and beyond

SpeechcraftOcala Toastmasters and Master the Possibilities will present a four-week Speechcraft course starting today, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at On Top of the World, 8415 SW 80th St., Ocala. The course is for beginners or anyone who wishes to improve public speaking. $25-$30. Call 369-3019 or visit mastertheposibilities.org.Pony, mini horse showThe American Shetland Pony Club, American Miniature Horse Registry and American Show Pony Registry [...]