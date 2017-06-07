Veterans meetingsToday* AmVets Post 1208: Officers 6:30, general meeting 7 p.m., Charles Whiteacre VFW Post 10208, 23498 NE County Road 314, Salt Springs. Call 546-2129.* Wall-Rives American Legion Post 58: Auxiliary 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 10730 U.S. 41, Dunnellon. Call 489-4453.* AmVets Post 99: 7 p.m., 4805 NE 36th Ave., Ocala. Call 867-7173.* American Legion [...]
Community news and events for June 7 and beyond
