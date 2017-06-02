Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3185 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Odd drug case leads to arrest outside store

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 6:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Thursday and accused him of crushing and snorting pills inside a supermarket.Surveillance video from Publix, 8075 SW State Road 200, showed Christopher Catlin crushing and then snorting pills at the customer service desk. He walked out and went to the supermarket's liquor store, where he left an orange container that had pills. The pills were clonazepam and oxycodone.Witnesses told deputies that Catlin went to the parking lot, [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor