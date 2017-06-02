Odd drug case leads to arrest outside store

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Thursday and accused him of crushing and snorting pills inside a supermarket.Surveillance video from Publix, 8075 SW State Road 200, showed Christopher Catlin crushing and then snorting pills at the customer service desk. He walked out and went to the supermarket's liquor store, where he left an orange container that had pills. The pills were clonazepam and oxycodone.Witnesses told deputies that Catlin went to the parking lot, [...]