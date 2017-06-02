A mother accused of smoking crack in the same home as her children will not facecharges.The State Attorney's Office announced Thursday it had filed a notice of no information, meaning it would not prosecute 38-year-old Letitia Harrell, who was arrested April 7 for child neglect. Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt said Harrell's [...]
State won't prosecute mother accused of smoking crack near child
Fri Jun 2, 2017
