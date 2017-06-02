Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3179 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

State won't prosecute mother accused of smoking crack near child

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 3:26 PM
    Discuss:

    A mother accused of smoking crack in the same home as her children will not facecharges.The State Attorney's Office announced Thursday it had filed a notice of no information, meaning it would not prosecute 38-year-old Letitia Harrell, who was arrested April 7 for child neglect. Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt said Harrell's [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor