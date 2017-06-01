Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash

A woman involved in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 200 died at a local hospital on Thursday.Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the womanas Donna Ann Colombo. Authorities said it appears the 56-year-old Ocala woman had a medical episode before the crash.According to troopers, a 2005 Honda Civic, a 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Chevy Avalanche, were stopped in the middle lane at a red light at the intersection of SR 200 and Southwest 60th Street, when [...]