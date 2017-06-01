Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3167 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 6:08 PM
    Discuss:

    A woman involved in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 200 died at a local hospital on Thursday.Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the womanas Donna Ann Colombo. Authorities said it appears the 56-year-old Ocala woman had a medical episode before the crash.According to troopers, a 2005 Honda Civic, a 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Chevy Avalanche, were stopped in the middle lane at a red light at the intersection of SR 200 and Southwest 60th Street, when [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor