TALLAHASSEE - Florida health officials have confirmed seven cases of H3N2 canine influenza in the state.A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services news release announced Tuesday that the "dog flu" cases have been confirmed in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. Six additional results for the virus are pending.The release says all dogs being treated are in stable condition. There is no evidence that the virus infects people. [...]
Florida officials confirm 7 cases of canine influenza
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 5:12 AM
