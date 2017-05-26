Newsvine

April case ruled murder-suicide

    Law enforcement has officially classified an April case as a murder/suicide.According to a Medical Examiner's Office report, Idiomaris Cruz was shot twice in the back of the head and once in the back with a 9mm Taurus handgun. Cruz's husband, Jose Rivera, had a single gunshot wound to the mouth. The ME's office ruled Cruz's death as a homicide and Rivera's as suicide.The bodies were found by Cruz's three children, ages 12, 14 and 16, on the [...]

