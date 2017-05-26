Newsvine

Update: Missing Shores man returns home

    (Updated at 9:50 a.m. Friday) Andre Martinez has returned home and is safe, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning.MCSO: Shores man considered missing and endangered(Original article) The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Silver Springs Shores man considered missing and endangered.Andre Martinez, 25, of 532 Bahia Circle Track, was last seen by his family as he left his home around 2 p.m. Thursday, [...]

