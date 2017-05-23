Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3007 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Quick tip: How to translate words in iOS with a single tap

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: cultofmac.com
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 3:24 PM
    Discuss:

    Did you know that you can also add new dictionaries to iOS, including translation dictionaries for foreign languages? That's right. You can look up words in all kinds of other languages and translate them into English, and vice versa.

    (via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor