Text Replacement does just what it says. If you type in some text, it is automatically replaced by other text. That can be really useful, because it lets you type a few letters, only to have them transformed into an entire phrase.

Here are a few more examples: Custom website searches; URLs; email addresses; special symbols; HTML snippets; addresses and phone numbers; and anything else you found yourself typing more than a few times over.

