Moped driver seriously injured on U.S. 441 at Paynes Prairie

A 21-year-old woman on a moped was struck from behind and seriously injured on U.S. 441 on Paynes Prairie late Tuesday afternoon.Abigail Imler, 21, of Gainesville, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release. She was not wearing a helmet when the blue moped she was on was rear-ended by a 2006 Audi A4.The driver of the car, Jefferson Egan, 21, of Evinston, was cited for careless driving, troopers said. [...]