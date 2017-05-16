Teen suspect in throat-slashing incident skips bail

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of a teenage girl who failed to show up for court on charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.According to prosecutors and the teen's defense lawyers, the arrest warrant was issued for Yaquelin Galvez Don on Feb. 1 by Judge Willard Pope after she failed to attend a pre-trial hearing. When she is caught, Yaquelin, who will turn 17 in August, will be held with no bond.On [...]