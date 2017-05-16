TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Board of County Commissioners: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Commissioners' Auditorium, McPherson Governmental Complex, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 438-2323 or visit marioncountyfl.org.* Ocala City Council: 4 p.m., City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Call 629-8401 or visit ocalafl.org.* City of Belleview Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 5343 [...]
Calendar of events for May 16 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 9:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment