Calendar of events for May 16 and beyond

TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Board of County Commissioners: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Commissioners' Auditorium, McPherson Governmental Complex, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 438-2323 or visit marioncountyfl.org.* Ocala City Council: 4 p.m., City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Call 629-8401 or visit ocalafl.org.* City of Belleview Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 5343 [...]