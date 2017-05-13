Man hospitalized after early morning shooting Saturday

A man remains hospitalized after being shot while standing outside a bar early Saturday morning.According to Ocala Police Department officers, the injured man was transported to a local hospital where he went into surgery. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jarel Rhem of Ocala.Police officials said they were called to the Tavern on the Square at 11 E. Silver Springs Blvd. at 1:50 a.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that one [...]